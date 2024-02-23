Las Vegas native, Wyoming swimmer dies in crash near Wyoming-Colorado border

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was one of three people killed after a vehicle carrying the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team crashed on Thursday.

According to the school, 19-year-old Charlie Clark is from Las Vegas. He was a sophomore on the men's team and a psychology major.

Clark, Carson Muir from Birmingham, Alabama, and Luke Slabber, from Cape Town, Africa died and two others were injured when their Toyota RAV4 sport utility vehicle veered off-road and rolled on U.S. Highway 287, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border.

University officials said the two men who were injured in the crash are expected to survive. They are 20 and 21 years old.

The school's Director of Athletics, Tom Burman, released the following statement after the crash.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends. It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need." Tom Burman, UW Director of Athletics

Colorado State Patrol officials said the SUV was heading south and not on an official team trip. They are investigating the incident and said as of Friday morning, they don't not what caused the crash.