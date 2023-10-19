Las Vegas native one of three people killed in Arizona plane crash

WILLIAMS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas native has been identified as one of three people that were killed this week in a plane crash in Williams, Arizona.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed after departing H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three people were on board the plane whenever it crashed.

According to Flight Aware, the plane originally left Brown Field Municipal Airport in San Diego on Sunday at 6:29 p.m. and landed in the Las Vegas area later that night. Flight data states the plane made four more flights since then and was last seen near Kingman, Arizona on Tuesday morning around 10:38 a.m.

The Williams Police Department states the aircraft pilot was identified as 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim, from South Korea. The second victim was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Evans from La Mesa, California. The third victim was identified as 51-year-old Dakota Almazan from Las Vegas.

Our ABC affiliate in San Diego said the plane was registered to a business in Otay Mesa.

The incident is still under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.