Las Vegas nail salon owner breaks barriers in the beauty industry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Cree Finks, beauty has always been more than just an industry—it’s a feeling, a community, and a lifelong passion.

"When I was a young girl, I was raised by my grandmother, and we visited the beauty salon frequently," Finks said. "I loved how the women just vibed and felt beautiful, and I wanted to give women that experience as well."

That childhood inspiration eventually led Finks to open Nail Therapy Beauty Boutique, a nail salon offering a space where women can feel pampered and empowered. She launched the business six years ago, turning a lifelong dream into reality.

But the journey hasn’t been without challenges. As a Black woman in an industry where representation has historically been limited, Finks said she has had to work hard to break down barriers and gain trust.

"It has been difficult to prove that we can do nails and do them exceptionally well," she said. "Earning that trust has been the hardest part."

Despite the challenges, Finks has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for excellence. She takes pride in creating a welcoming atmosphere where clients not only receive high-quality nail services but also experience the same sense of community she admired in salons growing up.

Nail Therapy Beauty Boutique is open Monday through Saturday, offering a range of nail treatments and services. Clients can book appointments online through the salon’s website.

