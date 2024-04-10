Las Vegas monorail closing? Officials address rumors circulating online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Las Vegas officials addressed social media posts circulating online about the Las Vegas Monorail closing.

Despite the buzz on different platforms, officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said the monorail is on track to keep transporting people along the Strip corridor.

“I don't actually know what caused [those rumors] to pop up,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA.

“We have certainly no plans to close the monorail at this point."

The tourism agency, which purchased the monorail for $24 million in late 2020, said it will continue to run the monorail the way it has been. Hill also spoke about the success the system has seen.

“Results have been fantastic,” Hill said.

Those results include the rise in ridership from 4 million to 6 million since tourism ramped up post-pandemic and increased profits.

So — will the LVCVA ever get rid of the monorail?

“I've been riding this train for 15 years and I ain't ready to give it up. It ain’t gonna happen. We have too many people that depend on this, just like the bus,” said Duane Beaman, who says he rides the monorail five times a week.

“That would be a bummer,” said Mack Cromwell, who was using the monorail on her visit to Las Vegas.

Hill says it’s unlikely. Instead, they’ll look to repurpose it once it stops working like it should. The agency projected the system had a lifespan of eight to 10 years left when they purchased it, and upkeep could cost millions.

Hill said the elevated tracks might someday be used for cars or even tied into the Boring Company's system.