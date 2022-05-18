Las Vegas mom goes viral for confronting school board over explicit assignment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A video from a recent CCSD board meeting is now going viral on social media and making national headlines.

Kandra Evans addressed the school board saying her 15-year-old daughter was given a pornogrpahic assignment.

Evans says her daughter was required to memorize the pornographic content and then recite it in front of her entire class.

CCSD board members then stopped the public comment over the explicit language.

“This is a public meeting. I ask for decorum,” said a school board member.

“If you don’t want me to read it to you, what was it like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material and memorize it?” Evans responded.

In the video, it appears Evans’ mic was temporarily turned off.

Evans was then allowed to continue addressing the school board saying that she didn’t want the teacher fired, but hopes that by addressing the matter, the problem won’t happen again.

CCSD tweeted they are investigating the material in question. They said it was written by a student.

Officials also noted they do not comment on individual employee or personnel issues and all policies and procedures are being followed.