Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix hosts 'Race for Reading' to support early literacy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix is hosting a special "Race for Reading" event this Saturday, aiming to raise awareness and funds for early literacy initiatives in Nevada.

The event is hosted by reigning Mrs. Nevada Ali Everett. Attendees are encouraged to donate a book at the event, with all book donations benefiting Spread the Word Nevada. Additionally, a portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Read to Lead initiative.

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase new books for children in the valley, place more ‘Little Free Libraries’ (book exchange boxes) in the community, and provide resources for more fun reading events.

Everett said she wanted to partner with The Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix for this reading initiative to offer children a fun activity while raising awareness about the importance of early literacy.

“We have some crazy statistics right now in Clark County. Only 44% of children know how to read with proficiency, and if they are not reading well by the fourth grade, they are three times more likely to end up in the criminal justice system,” Everett said.

The event will be held at the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.