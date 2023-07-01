Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department turns 50

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is officially 50 years old.

According to the department, the Las Vegas Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Office were consolidated on July 1, 1973. Back then, officials stated they served 319,400 people in their jurisdiction and had 1,000 employees who handled over 100,000 calls that first year.

Today, the department said they serve over 1.6 million people and have 6,000 employees who handle about 1.4 million calls every year.