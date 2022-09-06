Las Vegas Metro police welcome the community to First Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be continuing the tradition of First Tuesday and opening neighborhood police stations to the community.

Police describe First Tuesday as a chance for residents and officers to discuss issues that directly impact the quality of life. First Tuesday topics and locations vary, so officers can address concerns specific to each neighborhood.

Bolden Area Command, 5:30 p.m.

Abuse and Neglect Prevention

Siegel Suites

100 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Enterprise Area Command, 6 p.m.

Bureau of Land Management Guest

Windmill Library

7060 W. Windmill Lane

Northwest Area Command, 5:30 p.m.

Domestic Violence Resources

9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Summerlin Area Command, 5:30 p.m.

Vials of Life: Learn about a program that could save your life

Starbright Theatre

2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd.

Northeast Area Command, 6 p.m.

Eviction Services and Record Sealing

3750 Cecile Ave.

Southeast Area Command, 5 p.m.

Theft Crimes: Organized Retail Crime

3675 E. Harmon Ave.

South Central Area Command, 6 p.m.

Squatter & Homeless Education

Flamingo Library

1401 E. Flamingo Rd.

Spring Valley Area Command, 5:30 p.m.

School Bullying

Roundy Elementary School

2775 Mohawk St.

Downtown Area Command, 6 p.m.

Crime Prevention

621 N. 9th St.