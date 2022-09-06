Las Vegas Metro police welcome the community to First Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be continuing the tradition of First Tuesday and opening neighborhood police stations to the community.
Police describe First Tuesday as a chance for residents and officers to discuss issues that directly impact the quality of life. First Tuesday topics and locations vary, so officers can address concerns specific to each neighborhood.
Bolden Area Command, 5:30 p.m.
Abuse and Neglect Prevention
Siegel Suites
100 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Enterprise Area Command, 6 p.m.
Bureau of Land Management Guest
Windmill Library
7060 W. Windmill Lane
Northwest Area Command, 5:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence Resources
9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Summerlin Area Command, 5:30 p.m.
Vials of Life: Learn about a program that could save your life
Starbright Theatre
2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd.
Northeast Area Command, 6 p.m.
Eviction Services and Record Sealing
3750 Cecile Ave.
Southeast Area Command, 5 p.m.
Theft Crimes: Organized Retail Crime
3675 E. Harmon Ave.
South Central Area Command, 6 p.m.
Squatter & Homeless Education
Flamingo Library
1401 E. Flamingo Rd.
Spring Valley Area Command, 5:30 p.m.
School Bullying
Roundy Elementary School
2775 Mohawk St.
Downtown Area Command, 6 p.m.
Crime Prevention
621 N. 9th St.