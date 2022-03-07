Las Vegas Massage Practitioner develops recovery technique for breast cancer survivors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breast Cancer is a life changing diagnosis. But many will tell you, the battle isn't over, even if you beat it.

13 Action news anchor Tricia Kean has more on a recovery technique developed right here in Las Vegas and the effort to make it available to more women.

"I had a double mastectomy April 13, 2016," says Tuesday Martin.

PAIN AFTER SURGERY

She says she did what was needed to save her life. But she wasn't prepared for the pain that came after surgery.

"Taking a shower, housekeeping, just caring for myself, I couldn't do it," says Tuesday.

Tuesday says it was too painful to move her arm above her head.

"And I was talking to my oncologist. I was like, you know, I'm hurting. What can I do to fix this?" says Tuesday.

CARING PLACE

Her doctor recommended The Caring Place on Sunset, near Pecos. The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation program provides no-cost services for adults diagnosed with cancer.

Tuesday came here and met Sally Spurgeon, a Medical Massage Practitioner and cancer survivor.

"Tell us about your battle with breast cancer," says Tricia. "So I first was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. I went through treatment 2009 and then started reconstruction in 2010," says Spurgeon.

Spurgeon went through 14 surgeries over a four year period.

"What I discovered coming around from my surgery is that you feel as though somebody has put you in a bra that is two sizes too small made out of a steel girder," says Spurgeon.

Just like Tuesday, Spurgeon says she found it hard to move and even breathe.

"So being a massage therapist, I just opened an office luckily and had people working with me, that could help me with that," says Spurgeon.

But Spurgeon met plenty of others who weren't finding the help they needed. In one case, she met a cancer survivor desperate for any relief.

"She was suicidal when I was called in to meet her. She couldn't move. She couldn't raise her arms. She couldn't dress herself... It took me 45 minutes to give her her range of motion back. That's all it took," says Spurgeon.

That's when Spurgeon decided more needed to be done. She eventually developed a therapeutic massage technique called the Spurgeon Method.

LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE

"Massage and body work combined along with some lymphatic drainage. Because following mastectomy surgery, there's a lot of swelling and the swelling causes pain," says Spurgeon.

The problem is the treatment isn't covered by insurance. But there's a study being conducted at The Caring Place, in hopes of changing that.

"We want to make this available for every woman who goes through mastectomy surgery. It makes such a difference in their recovery," says Spurgeon.

Tuesday can't agree more. She says the treatment changed her life.

"I don't think about the mastectomy. I just know my life is better now. You know, it's better... I mean, I had no range of motion. Now I have full range of motion," says Tuesday.

Again, the Spurgeon Method is not currently covered by insurance. But The Caring Place offers the treatment at no charge for those who need help.