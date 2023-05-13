Las Vegas man sentenced for charges related to Jan. 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to spend about three years in prison after he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal court records show that on Wednesday, 33-year-old Nathaniel DeGrave was sentenced to 37 months in prison following by three years of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution, and a $50,000 fine.

DeGrave pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers last June. Prosecutors said DeGrave as well as two co-conspirators traveled to Washington D.C. for the "Stop The Steal" rally with the "expectation that there would be violence."

The court records show the three brought a car full of weapons and protective gear including gas masks, guns, knives, and bear spray. Prosecutors said DeGrave also asked his social network for recommendations on "personalized [firearms] training" for a "very patriotic cause" as well as a video of him approaching the Capitol video.

U.S. District Court for the District Of Columbia

"They just breached the Capitol building. That's it bro. It's game time. We all armored up. We got a gas mask," DeGrave said the in the video. "This is what separates us true patriots from everyone else who is all talk."

According to court records, DeGrave breached the Rotunda doors and Senate Gallery and directly assaulted at least two U.S. Capitol Police officers and helped assault four others. The report states during those assaults, he pulled down a face mask to shield his identity.

U.S. District Court for the District Of Columbia

After the riot, the report states DeGrave attempted to sell his co-conspirators' footage of the riot to media outlets and that he has made money by seeking donations on crowd-funding websites claiming that he is a "political prisoner" of a "corrupt Biden regime."

However, prosecutors said DeGrave agreed to help investigators as part of his plea deal. They add he helped the government with helpful information at least six times including "securing the guilty plea" of his co-defendant Ronald Sandlin and "put his safety on the line in the process."

According to the Associated Press, more than 1,000 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes and nearly 500 of them have been sentenced.