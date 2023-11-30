Las Vegas man indicted for threatening US Senators and their families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from Las Vegas now faces three federal charges related to threatening a U.S. Senator from Nevada, and the immediate family members of two senators.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 43-year-old John Anthony Miller started making numerous threats on October 17, including threatening the assault and murder of the senator with intent to intimidate or interfere with the official while they are engaged in the performance of official duties or for the retaliation of prior actions.

The following week, on October 24 and 25, Miller continued making threats—this time to immediate family members of two U.S. senators.

He now faces the following charges after a federal grand jury returned three indictments.



One count of threatening a federal official.

Two counts of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member.

Miller faces up to 10 years in prison.