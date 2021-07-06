Watch
Las Vegas man discovers he was shot after he thought he heard fireworks

Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:30:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man was dropped off early this morning at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to the victim, he was with a friend when he heard what he thought were fireworks.

A short time later, he realized he had been shot. He was dropped off at the hospital around 5 a.m. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police officers are in the process of trying to locate a scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

