Las Vegas man discovers he was shot after he thought he heard fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man was dropped off early this morning at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to the victim, he was with a friend when he heard what he thought were fireworks.

A short time later, he realized he had been shot. He was dropped off at the hospital around 5 a.m. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police officers are in the process of trying to locate a scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

