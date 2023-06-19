Watch Now
Las Vegas man dies in crash at I-15, south of Russell Road

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 17:04:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 63-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash at southbound I-15, south of the Russell Road off-ramp.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened on Wednesday at 3:28 p.m.

Investigators said a blue Mazda Hatchback was going south in the middle travel lane and for "unknown reasons" wasn't able to stay in its lane.

Police said the driver, later identified as Las Vegas native Timothy John Anderson, steered across the right travel lanes and into the dirt shoulder before hitting a decorative rock and turning clockwise.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police said this is its 40th fatal crash in 2023, which have resulted in 45 fatalities.

