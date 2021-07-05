Las Vegas man competes for 1st time in famous hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK (KTNV) — Once again, Joey Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. He ate 76 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.

The 2nd place winner was 26 dogs behind him.

It is the 14th time that Chestnut has won the annual 4th of July contest, which is held in New York.

Las Vegas local Derek "Heavy D" Hendrickson finished 25.5 hot dogs.

Michelle Lesco, ranked 9th overall, won the women's contest by eating 30-3/4 hot dogs.

Las Vegas resident Miko Sudo, the defending 7-time champion, did not compete this year because she is pregnant.