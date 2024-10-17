Las Vegas man attempts to flee to Dubai after conviction in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas man Max Mones attempted to flee prosecution after being found guilty of two counts of felony leaving the scene of a crash involving the death and substantial bodily harm in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on July 25, 2019.

He was found guilty on Oct. 11, 2024, and allowed to remain out of custody pending his sentencing on Jan. 7, 2025. Shortly after his conviction, he attempted to flee Dubai with a layover in Canada.

Mones arrived in Dubai and quickly returned to the U.S., where the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, along with the San Francisco Police Department, detained and arrested Mones.

Mones was booked and is currently detained at the San Mateo County Detention Center, awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.

Fleeing the scene of a crash involving injuries or fatalities could lead to felony charges, which may result in mandatory prison sentences.