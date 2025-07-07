Las Vegas man arrested for shooting and kiling a man in Arizona, police say

TOPOCK, Ariz. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested in Arizona after police say he shot and killed a man on Saturday.

It's believed that 27-year-old Quintin Antonio Vesga was drinking alcohol and doing illegal drugs on the Fourth of July. Later, thinking that he was having a nightmare, Vesga got a gun and shot himself in the hand.

Afterwards, Vesga would shoot inside a home, ultimately shooting and killing the victim, 67-year-old Dayne Wayne Morris of Topock.

Vesga was taken into custody for second-degree murder and transported to a Las Vegas hospital for his injuries.

Vesga will be booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

The investigation is ongoing.

