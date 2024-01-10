Las Vegas man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 breach

WASHINGTON (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested and is facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol back in 2021, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents allege 51-year-old Mario Gonzalez traveled from Las Vegas to Washington and was part of a group of rioters who were on the Capitol grounds near the Peace Monument circle. Those documents state Gonzalez approached the Lower West Terrace and entered the northern scaffolding around the Inauguration stage, where police were attempting to stop rioters from gaining access to steps leading up to the Upper West Terrace. Investigators said Gonzalez filmed the incident on his phone as well as taking "selfie-style recordings" of himself.

The court documents state Gonzalez came out of the scaffolding carrying a fire extinguisher and that he proceeded to spray it at the police line that was holding the crowd back. According to investigators, police sprayed a chemical agent at Gonzalez who then dropped the fire extinguisher and ran back into the crowd.

Gonzalez is facing multiple charges including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He's also charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas on Monday, which is also when he made his initial court appearance.

Justice Department officials said since the Jan. 6 breach, more than 1,250 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states, including more than 400 individuals who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.