LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas locals collectively won $41,627 from Arizona Charlies.

Shentille won $35,263 after hitting the Double Progressive in 32 numbers at the 9 a.m. session.

The second winner, Pedro, won $6,364 after hitting the Ace Ball jackpot at 1 p.m. on winning number I24.

