Las Vegas locals, visitors making final memories at Tropicana before doors close

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The time is nearing to say goodbye to the Tropicana.

Since 1957, people have making memories here, including Las Vegas locals like M'Liss Maxim who told me she couldn't miss it.

"I came to see the Tropicana one last time," Maxim said.

"Why," I asked.

"Well, my grandmother moved here in 1954 and I was two. I spent all my summers here and used to come to the Tropicana a lot, in those days," Maxim explained.

This hotel and casino was a big part of many people's lives, including those who worked here.

"My dad, my mom, and I all worked here," valley resident Paco Alvarez told me.

Just about all the locals I talked to had questions about the iconic Tiffany-life glass ceiling. I asked Bally's what they planned to do with it. They told me it will be preserved but didn't say exactly where it will end up.

Visitors also wanted to pay their final respects to the iconic Strip property.

"I didn't care what the price was, I wanted to be here," Los Angeles resident and valley visitor Trent Bianchi told me. "It was about $400 for each room per night."

The Tropicana is a place where many people have made memories, including my family.

My dad celebrated his 21st birthday here in 1986 and said they got a heck of a deal, three nights for $99.

The Tropicana is set to be demolished in the fall, making way for a new A's ballpark, which is slated to open in 2028.

For now, many are trying to make one last memory while some are trying to sneak away a poker chip.

"One last cocktail. One last roll of the dice," Alvarez said. "Maybe play a little roulette."