Las Vegas locals concerned about California company potentially managing Horseman's Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Horseman's Park in Las Vegas could soon be under new management.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners discussed AEC Management taking over operations and management of the county-funded facility. Several people from the community said they were concerned since AEC Management is a company based out of Fresno, California.

"Our position is the RFP, [Request for Proposal], as written, is deficient and specifies that the proposer will be in charge of planning local, regional, and national events. That is not what has been happening in the past," said Lori Judd, a local horse owner who has been competing in Clark County on and off for 40 years. "The local users are the ones that plan the events. The way this RFP is written, it is allowing the awarded company to put the park up to the highest bidder. We're also told the recipient is an out-of-state company that will push the local clubs out of competition and essentially take our park away from us."

It's a position echoed by Las Vegas native Gail Powers and Todd Van Duinen, the President of the Nevada State Horseman's Association.

"I've been a participant since it opened in 1973. It was built specifically for the locals because an arena we used was being closed to put in an RV park and we had no place to go," Power said. "I've had my events canceled because they had somebody else who wanted my dates and who would bring in more money. That's what happens to us local people. To have someone come in from out of state and run it, it's appalling."

"What it comes down to is this is a big family fighting for their home. We just don't want to be kicked out," Van Duinen said. "There are a lot of people that put in a lot of volunteer hours and we want to stay home. We're growing. We're expanding and we don't want it to go to waste."

Several community members said there are local people who are interested in running the facility and they should be considered for the contract.

"There's a group right now in this valley that have been putting on non-profit events for many years at those facilities," said Tom Collins. "They put together an application for this to continue working at Horseman's Park in a more equitable manner and in fairness to the non-profits that couldn't afford to compete and perform there."

According to Clark County's Parks and Recreation Department, the purpose of the venue hasn't changed and will continue to host local events every year, regardless of who is managing the company.

"We have 30 local events scheduled for 2024 and [local groups] were given preference over some of the non-local groups," said Justin Williams, from Clark County Parks and Recreation. "We spent a lot of money updating that park so that everybody can enjoy that park and that it attracts wonderful events year-round. That will be part of the negotiations."

AEC Management's Megan McGill said they want to keep growing local events because it will also help the business at the facility.

"To have a successful equine facility, you have to have the smaller groups. They build up to the larger groups. Without new people coming to the equine community, large groups die out," McGill said. "We cover all genres of the equine industry. Something I see, based off of Horseman's Park, is that's not a thing. It's not covered."

She added that they want to help enhance what's already here instead of changing how the facility runs.

"It's about seeing a gem that's dulled a bit. We want to help rejuvenate it," McGill said. "Somebody's coming into their house and they don't like it. I understand where these people are coming from. They have to trust the fact that this is what we do."

County commissioners voted against the item on the agenda. However, commissioner Jim Gibson did move to approve a recommendation to continue negotiations with AEC Management.

"What that means is we will authorize our staff to sit down and negotiate if a contract can be reached," Gibson said. "Those responsible for negotiating the contract better take into account what was said. The matter will come back to us soon."