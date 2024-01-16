Watch Now
Las Vegas locals can finally visit Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar

Posted at 8:47 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 00:03:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a new place on the strip to kick up your boots. Ole Red is now open on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo.

The bar, owned and operated by country superstar Blake Shelton prides itself on providing the "whole country experience" with live music, food, and signature drinks all inspired by Blake himself.

The bar features nearly 700 seats, four different levels and two stages.

