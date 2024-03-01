Las Vegas locals and visitors celebrate Leap Day across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is February 29th.

This date only comes around every four years so, as you can image, some folks are celebrating. That includes Henderson resident June Dale, whose birthday falls on Leap Day.

"How is it having a Leap Day birthday," I asked her.

"It is kind of cool," Dale replied. "It is like people remember that it is your birthday."

She visited The STRAT to take advantage of a special deal

"I wanted to see if I could sky jump," Dale said.

All day, Leap Day babies were able to leap off of The STRAT for free.

"[It's the] greatest view in Las Vegas so it is fun to get people out and make leap day a little more fun," said STRAT assistant manager Skylar Dice.

Looking back, the last Leap Day was days before the pandemic started and the Strip shut down. Las Vegas wasn't operating like it normally does. However, this year, many businesses offered deals. For example, the Circa Hotel And Casino celebrated with an open bar, giving free drinks to anyone who has a Leap Day birthday.

Others chose to celebrate the unique day by getting married. I caught up with Teyoh Mansaray and Caleb Richards downtown as they were getting their marriage license.

"Why did you want to get married today," I asked.

"Honestly, we didn't want to celebrate all the anniversaries so we said Leap Year, we can celebrate every four years," Mansaray said smiling.

"You can save a lot of money that way."

"Exactly."

Weddings were happening all over the valley. Some, like Washington couple Brooke Smith and Tristan Ostlund, picked unique venues like Planet 13 because why not get married in a dispensary?

"Yeah. It was just the day that only comes around once in awhile so I figured make it special," Ostlund said.

Everyone, especially Dale, wanted to enjoy the fun.

"Are their any struggles with having a birthday on Leap day," I asked.

"Not really. It is just that I know growing up, I would ask my dad like what day is today? He would tell me it is not your birthday because the calendar says it's not. Other than that, it is kind of special," Dale said.