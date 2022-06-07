Las Vegas local wins $250k at El Cortez Hotel & Casino

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another win at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino!

MORE WINS: El Cortez Hotel & Casino May and June jackpot winnings total about $1,819,000

The casino sent news that a Las Vegas local won $250,000 on Monday. The local wished to remain anonymous.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino The El Cortez Hotel & Casino sent news that a Las Vegas local won $250,000 on Monday.

The local hit a 9 out of 10 betting $13 on Circus Keno with a 10x multiplier which resulted in the jackpot according to the El Cortez.

The El Cortez Hotel & Casino says that they have 30 percent looser slots than the Las Vegas Strip.