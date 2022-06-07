Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas local wins $250k at El Cortez Hotel & Casino

jackpot 250k.jpg
El Cortez Hotel & Casino
The El Cortez Hotel & Casino sent news that a Las Vegas local won $250,000 on Monday.
jackpot 250k.jpg
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 19:28:55-04

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another win at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino!

MORE WINS: El Cortez Hotel & Casino May and June jackpot winnings total about $1,819,000

The casino sent news that a Las Vegas local won $250,000 on Monday. The local wished to remain anonymous.

jackpot 250k.jpg
The El Cortez Hotel & Casino sent news that a Las Vegas local won $250,000 on Monday.

The local hit a 9 out of 10 betting $13 on Circus Keno with a 10x multiplier which resulted in the jackpot according to the El Cortez.

The El Cortez Hotel & Casino says that they have 30 percent looser slots than the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH