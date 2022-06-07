Watch
El Cortez Hotel & Casino May and June jackpot winnings total about $1,819,000

A press release from the El Cortez Hotel & Casino gave information on the jackpots won during the month of May and so far this June.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 00:00:12-04

The casino said six players combined over $74,000 in winnings through the first three days of June.

The press release continues saying that $1,745,000 was the payout for the month of May where nine winners won between $16,000 and $57,780, and 10 winners won between $10,000 to $15,999.

Select jackpot details are as follows according to the El Cortez:

Friday, June 3:

  • Leticia won $16,329 playing Hurricane Horse Slots.
  • Sarah won $10,531 playing Fire Phoenix.

Thursday, June 2:

  • Victor won $12,990 playing Video Poker.
  • Brandy won $7,422 playing Keno.
  • Scott won $7,167 playing Keno.

Wednesday, June 1:

  • DZ won $20,000 playing Keno Explosion.

Friday, May 20:

  • Brian won $37,627 playing Dancing Drums.
  • DZ won $30,590 playing Keno and Coyote Moon.

Wednesday, May 18.

  • DZ won $20,690 Coyote Moons Slots:

Tuesday, May 17.

  • MJ won over $22,697 playing Dragon Links on two separate occasions:

Wednesday, May. 11:

  • Marcos won $57,780 playing Dragon Cash.

Friday, May 6:

  • Larry won $17,256 playing Dragon Links.

Thursday, May 5:

  • James won $29,750 playing Buffalo Links.

Monday, May 2:

  • Maria won $18,099 playing Dancing Drums.

Sunday, May 1:

  • Natalie won $18,050 playing Keno.
