Las Vegas local Athena Jett ends 'American Idol' audition with a golden ticket to Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Athena Jett is the latest Las Vegas valley local to make it through to Hollywood on American Idol.

"My mom encouraged me to audition for American Idol. I've been singing for about 10 years and she's always really believed in me, even when I didn't believe in myself and she just wanted me to get out of my comfort zone with my jazz singing which is what I've been doing for years. She said, 'You know, give it a shot. Maybe they'll like it. If they don't, no harm done, but if they do, what an amazing experience,' and it really was," said Jett.

In a promo that started airing before the new season of the show began, judge and popstar Katy Perry says Jett's audition is one of her favorites of the season.

Part of it has to do with Jett's younger sister, Angelina, and the connection the two share.

During the audition, Angelina could tell the audition didn't seem to be going in Athena's favor, so she politiely interrupts the judges to share that her sister should sing a different song.

By the end of the audition, the judges said yes and Perry is hugging Angelina and swinging her around in circles.

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton caught up with the two to talk about the audition and how Angelina even entered the room.

Jett says Angelina crocheted a purse for Perry's daughter.

She says the producers ultimately decided to let Angelina enter the room to give it to her and Perry asked her to stay for the audition.

With Perry on the fence about whether to let Athena through to the next round, Angelina decided to speak up.

"I was so scared, because I'm talking in front of three really famous people and it was so crazy to me," she said. "I knew that [Athena] deserved it because yeah, she was working so hard for it, and I don't want to see her lose it all."

"No matter if she has to interrupt Katy Perry, Lionel Richie or Luke Bryan, she's going to stand up for the people she loves and I think that was so cool to see, no matter what anyone says. They say, 'Oh she shouldn't have done that,' or 'Wow! That was great!' We know that you did what you had to do to get the judges to give me another chance, and I don't know another 12-year-old that would do that, so I want you to be proud of yourself," said Athena Jett.

The judges seem to agree.

"I love this champion right here. I tell you. I want you in my corner no matter what," said Lionel Richie.

"That is a big, big thing you just did," said Luke Bryan during the audition. "One of the most impressive things I've seen a kid do."

It's clear to see the two sisters have a close bond.

Their mom says Angelina idolized Athena from the moment she was born.

"My sister means the world to me. I couldn't fathom the idea of not having her," said Angelina.

In her eyes, it only made sense to tell the judges just how good her sister is.

"I am eternally grateful for that entire experience because it was one of the craziest things that's ever happened to me," said Athena.

Jett now joins another Las Vegas local, Mackenzie Sol, with getting a golden ticket to Hollywood.