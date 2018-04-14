Las Vegas Lights become first pro team to partner with marijuana dispensary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Lights FC became the first professional team in the country to partner with a marijuana dispensary.

The team announced they're partnering with Nuwu Cannabis, a dispensary in downtown Las Vegas not far from the Cashman Center, which is run by the Paiute tribe.

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook says the partnership began not over pot but on a common goal of promoting and revitalizing downtown Las Vegas.

"They're two blocks from our stadium," Lashbrook says. "We have the same mission, we're trying to grow downtown."

Nuwu says many of their customers are already fans of the team. "It's a match made in heaven," says Jen McClaning. "You came come before or after the game."

While the move has raised a few eyebrows, Lashbrook says with marijuana being legalized in Nevada, he views the sponsorship just like any other business deal.

"I think there's a normalization of the topic that needs to happen," Lashbrook says. In fact, he says both the team and league don't test for marijuana and players are free to use recreational marijuana if they choose.

"Our players are professional athletes and I'm confident they'll make the right decisions for their bodies," he says.

While Zappos is still the main exclusive sponsor for Lights jerseys, Nuwu's sponsorship will allow ads at Cashman Field, as well as community events at the dispensary with players.