Las Vegas libraries celebrate Black History Month with free events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is hosting a month-long celebration of Black History Month with a diverse lineup of free events and programs for all ages.

Libraries across the valley will feature live concerts, dance performances, author visits, art exhibits, and interactive craft classes throughout February. Events will take place at all 25 branches, offering opportunities for the community to engage with Black history and culture.

Billy Allen, branch manager at Whitney Library, emphasized the significance of these celebrations.

"I feel like people need to hear their voices heard," Allen said. "When you come into a library, you need to connect with stories of people that look like you. Being a Black male librarian, being a minority in my profession, when people come into my library and other libraries in the district, you will be able to connect with people who look like you."

All events are free and open to the public. Seating may be limited at some venues and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information can be found at lvccld.bibliocommons.com.

