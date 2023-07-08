Man in custody after standoff near the Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after getting into a standoff with Las Vegas police after barricading himself inside a vehicle near the Hoover Dam.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began at 3:06 p.m. near the Cosmopolitan after officers received a call about a stolen vehicle.

Department officials said patrol officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, the driver took off. Police said the vehicle was located by an air unit as it approached Boulder City.

Police said the vehicle stopped at an underpass near the Hoover Dam and the driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle while holding a gun.

At 6:42 p.m., department officials said the man was taken into custody. No further details were released.