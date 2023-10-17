Watch Now
Las Vegas law enforcement conducting active shooter drill at Springs Preserve

Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 19:38:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas law enforcement is giving valley residents a heads-up ahead of a full-scale live action shooter drill.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Springs Preserve.

That's located at 333 South Valley View Boulevard.

Department officials said multiple agencies will be participating and create a large first responder presence outside of the Springs Preserve.

Training is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and wrap up around noon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

