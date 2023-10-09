Las Vegas launching First Friday food truck/trailer pilot program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new food truck and trailer pilot program is coming to First Friday.

According to Las Vegas city officials, the program is due to businesses in the Arts District and the 18B Board voicing their concerns about illegal parking and people using private property without the owners' consent at the monthly event.

Starting in Nov. 2023, the pilot program will create designated spots for mobile food trucks and trailers for vendors that are licensed and approved to operate in the City of Las Vegas. The trucks will get those spots based on a lottery.

Available locations for First Friday include:



21 West Imperial Avenue

1401 South Commerce Street

1319 South Commerce Street

1221 South Casino Center Boulevard

198 East Colorado Avenue

Interested food truck and trailer operators must. apply in-person for the lottery by noon on Oct. 20 at the Las Vegas Parking Services Office, which is located at 350 South City Parkway. The lottery will be held at the same location on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. The lottery will be limited to those that have registered and companies currently licensed to operate mobile food vending trucks or trailers in the City of Las Vegas. City officials said there is a $50 fee to apply to enter the lottery.

Food trucks that are selected will be able to choose the date and spot that they want to operate in over the next six months, according to city officials.

The city said they already use a successful food truck lottery in places for other parts of downtown Las Vegas.

For more information about the Mobile Food Vendor Pilot Program, vendors may contact Parking Services via email at CLVFoodTruck@LasVegasNevada.Gov or by phone at (702) 229-4700.