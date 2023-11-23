Las Vegas Justice Court officials hosting resource awareness event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 20 local agencies and service providers are set to help Las Vegas locals find resources that they need.

On Tuesday, officials from the Las Vegas Justice Court Community Impact Center announced they will be holding the organization's first annual Resource Awareness Event on Dec. 7. That will be at 3740 Royal Crest Street, which is near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.

Some of the organizations participating include Clark County's Department of Social Services, Southern Nevada Health District, HELP of Southern Nevada, Medical Outreach Clinic, Shine A Light, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, the Nevada Department of Welfare and Supportive Services and Clean The World Shower Trucks.

In addition to being connected with location organizations and resources, there will be raffles, light refreshments and music.

The event is free and open to the public. It's scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, you can call 702-671-3811, email the program at LVJCCommunityCourt@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or visit the court's website.