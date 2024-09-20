Las Vegas jewelry store owner aims to uplift local Hispanic entrepreneurs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Channel 13 is highlighting local Hispanic-owned businesses for their unique contributions to the community. Among them is Cinlo Co., a jewelry store in the valley that has been gaining attention for its creative designs and personalized services.

“I was born in El Salvador and came to Las Vegas when I was 12. I grew up here,” said Cindy Lopez, the owner of Cinlo Co. Jewelry. Lopez shared that owning a business has always been her dream.

“After the pandemic, I was tired. I wanted something different from the corporate world. I took a chance on myself, started an online business, and a year later, we introduced permanent jewelry, which really took off."

As a business owner, Lopez emphasized the importance of community support. She is sponsoring an upcoming event that aims to uplift local Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Ati Grinspun, the host of the “Be You Brand” conference, described the event as an opportunity to empower business owners to embrace their personal identity in their work.

“It’s about bringing more of who you are into what you do,” said Grinspun. “Growing up Latina, you're often told to be quiet or that you're too much. At 'Be You Live', we teach women to embrace who they are and bring that authenticity into their business.”

The conference will take place next weekend and will focus on personal branding, encouraging attendees to lead with individuality and confidence in their professional endeavors.

For more information on the conference, Ati Grinspun says to reach out to her email at ati@atigrinspun.com

