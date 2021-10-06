Las Vegas housing prices stabilizing, sets another record in September 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Realtors reports the local housing market is starting to stabilize along with home prices setting another record.

Wednesday, LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during September was $406,500. That continues to move upward from the all-time record of $405,000 set in July.

The median home price is up 20.5% from $337,250 one year ago.

The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in September was $230,000. That’s also an all-time record and up 17.6% from $195,000 in September of 2020.

“The housing market is starting to stabilize nationwide. This month’s LVR statistics suggest that we may be doing the same here in Southern Nevada,” said LVR President Aldo Martinez. “Prices are still increasing, but they’re going up more gradually than in previous months. We may be getting back to the type of seasonal trends we were used to seeing before the pandemic. Local home prices and sales typically peak during the summer and slow down a bit in the fall and winter before rising again in the spring. The pandemic disrupted this pattern last year.”

Martinez says local home prices have been rising much faster than incomes, and this has prompted some buyers to look for more affordable options, like condominiums, townhomes, and even renting. This is reflected in the new September median high of $230,000 for condos and townhomes, according to Martinez.

Meanwhile, the local housing supply remains tight but has at least stopped shrinking in recent months. September marked the eighth straight month when there were more homes available without offers than in the previous month.

By the end of September, LVR reported 3,463 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 27.8% from the same time last year. The 628 condos and townhomes listed without offers in September were down 58.8% from one year ago.

LVR reported a total of 4,078 existing local homes, condos, and townhomes sold during September. Compared to one year ago, September sales were down 1.9% for homes and up 19.7% for condos and townhomes.

Homes continue to sell at a faster pace than last year. Martinez says the current sales pace equates to just over a one-month supply of properties available for sale.

As for other trends, Martinez says the high end of the local housing market continues to outperform the overall market. In fact, he said 2021 will end up setting a new benchmark for sales of homes priced over $1 million.

The local housing market has been rebounding steadily since hitting its post-recession bottom in early 2012.

Since the pandemic started, Martinez says the local market has generally followed national trends, with a shortage of homes available for sale, strong demand and historically low mortgage interest rates paving the path to record home prices.

In addition, builders’ inability to catch up with population growth over the years has added to the supply issue, leading to higher residential prices, according to Martinez. Builders are just not able to construct enough homes to meet the demand.

In September, LVR reported that 29.1% of all local property sales were purchased with cash. That’s up from 17.9% one year ago. While that percentage has been increasing this year, it’s still below the March 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5%.

With eviction and foreclosure bans still a factor, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 0.4% of all existing local property sales in September. That compares to 1.0% of all sales one year ago, 2.0% of all sales two years ago, 2.5% three years ago and 5.2% four years ago.

The LVR statistics include activity through the end of September 2021.

LVR reports it distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not account for all newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include: