Las Vegas housing market shows signs of movement as sales increase

Early signs are pointing more home sales across Las Vegas in 2024. Channel 13's Bryan Horwath looks at factors that could cause sales to fluctuate.
Las Vegas homes for sale
Posted at 6:53 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Andrew Tamura has been looking to buy a new home for several weeks.

A Las Vegas local, Tamura has visited close to a dozen homes around the valley, and he's even put offers in on a few.

"I live in a condo and I don't want to be sharing walls anymore," Tamura says. "I'm trying to look for a single-family home, but it's tough."

Homes were selling left and right in the valley as recently as 2021, when the Las Vegas Realtors trade group reported a record 50,000 sales. However, it was very different in 2023. Last year, less than 30,000 homes were sold here, a result of a number of different factors.

First, interest rates, which were near 2% during the spring of 2021, ballooned to near 8% at times last year. There's also been a tight housing supply in the valley in recent years. Less inventory means less sales.

However, all that could be changing. Early signs in 2024 are pointing to a loosening of the housing market here.

Many experts believe that interest rates — around 6.8% for a 30-year mortgage in mid-February — will continue to drop this year. In addition, some buyers might be tired of staying on the sidelines, so even a small dip in rates could trigger a rush of buyers.

"I feel like interest rates are going to come down," says Jasneet Singh, a Realtor with Keller Williams in Las Vegas. "They may not go down a lot, but, moving into spring, we might see some reduction."

When asked Friday, Chris Perron, a loan officer for Guild Mortgage in Henderson, said he's noticed more open houses lately around the valley.

"I see more open houses for [Saturday] than I've seen in years," Perron said. "Every corner, every block, there's somebody showing off a house for sale. I think we're getting more optimistic with where we're going this year."

In January, according to Las Vegas Realtors, home sales were up 12% when compared to the same month in 2023, which signals that 2024 is already off to a strong start on the sales side.

Like many others, Tamura knows market conditions aren't perfect, but that hasn't stopped him from trying to nail down his first home.

"There's a price that I'm willing to pay, which I still think is overpriced. But so far, other people have been willing to pay more," Tamura said. "If people come with cash, it's hard to beat that. There's a lot of people migrating from [California] and this market is cheap for them."

