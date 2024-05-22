Las Vegas hotel guest injured after window falls from Elara by Hilton

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas hotel guest was injured by a falling window on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations.

When looking at the side of the building on Tuesday, Channel 13 crews could see several windows, which were covered by what appeared to be tarps.

Channel 13 reached out to Hilton for more information and received the following statement.