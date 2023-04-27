Las Vegas homeowners asking for answers after car crashes into pool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley family is now left repairing extensive damage after a car drove into their empty backyard swimming pool.

"I was surprised they managed to get out of the car without a seatbelt and the damage alone to their bodies, it was an impact," said Nick Hrustyk, whose father-in-law lives at the home.

Hrustyk said he was shocked when neighbors called him.

"Luckily, the pool wasn't fixed, no one was home or no one was inside the pool," he said.

This happened near East Rochelle Avenue and South Mojave Road around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hrustyk says no one was home at the time of the crash but neighbors saw two men running from the backyard and a white Kia Optima inside the empty pool. Hrustyk said the swimming pool and the wall is not the only thing that was damaged.

"We got bricks all on the side of the house. We got bricks that went through the wall over here and there's structural damage inside the wall and cracks all inside of the house," Hrustyk said.

Hrustyk said the car wasn't reported stolen at the time of the crash but police believe the car was stolen based on the belongings inside of the vehicle.

"There was a child seat in the car. It looked like it was a car that belonged to a female but two males did get out so we suspect that the Kia Optima was stolen," Hrustyk said. "The police have no clue who it was. We don't know if the car has insurance on it."

The residents of the home said they're unsure how much the estimated damage is but hopes everything is covered by insurance.