Car crashes into wall, empty pool of southeast Las Vegas residence, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a car crashed into an empty pool of a southeast valley home on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred in the 3200 block of Robin Circle at approximately 1:32 p.m.

Police say the vehicle collided with a concrete wall outside the residence, breaking through it, and then crashed into an empty pool behind the residence.

Currently, police say there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.