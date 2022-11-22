Las Vegas homeless outreach event aims to help thousands with medical, housing assistance and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the Nevada Homeless Alliance, in partnership with Touro University Nevada, is hosting its annual Project Homeless Connect event.

The event is designed to serve the Las Vegas valley’s homeless and low-income populations.

The event is happening on Tuesday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Silver Nugget Casino.

Faculty and students from Touro’s Physician Assistant program will be on hand to provide general wellness exams and screenings, administer vaccines including COVID-19 and flu, provide blood pressure checks and mammograms.

Additionally, qualifying residents will be able to access housing and food assistance, job training programs and dental and vision screenings.

Community members may make a monetary donation online or drop off monetary donations and donations of new or gently used clothing, nonperishable food, hygiene kits, etc. at The Silver Nugget.