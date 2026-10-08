Las Vegas Homeland Security Task Force announces 144 arrests from operation 'Loaded Dice'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeland security officials are expected to share details about arrests during an operation they're calling "Loaded Dice."

The multi-agency operation led to the arrests of 144 people, a spokesperson told Channel 13 in an email. Additional details were not shared.

A media briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday is expected to include more information about the nature of the operation and arrests.

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Homeland Security Investigations Las Vegas, which leads the task force, is the principal investigative agency for the Department of Homeland Security in Las Vegas. Officials from HSI Las Vegas and the U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Nevada are expected to speak.

Channel 13 will share additional information as we learn more.