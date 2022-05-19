Las Vegas hits triple-digits temperatures for 1st time in 2022; cool-down expected this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday was the warmest day of 2022 so far, with triple-digit temperatures recorded at Harry Reid International Airport for the first time this year.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas office reported a temperature of 100 degrees was recorded at the airport at 1:02 p.m.

North Las Vegas hit triple digits already this year, with a high of 101 degrees recorded on Monday.

North Las Vegas set a new daily high temp record today with a high of 101º. We still haven't *officially* hit triple digits in Las Vegas, landing at 99º both yesterday & today at @LASairport. Another shot later this week as highs hold ~10º above average through Thursday! @KTNV pic.twitter.com/03G19arrHT — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) May 17, 2022

Between now and September, we could see as many as 77 more days of triple-digit temperatures in the Las Vegas valley.

Finally! Officially 100° at @LASairport! Climatology suggests we have 77 more triple digit days to get through between now and September 🥵 https://t.co/qt3GPxH2gs — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) May 19, 2022

The valley is expected to remain hot on Thursday, with a cold front bringing a slight cool-down Friday through Sunday. That's according to 13 Action News meteorologists Dani Beckstrom and Justin Bruce.

High temperatures will drop to the middle 80s on Friday, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s on Friday night into Saturday morning. It's welcome news with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the EDC festival this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

BEAT THE HEAT: It's going to get hot. Here are tips on how to overcome Las Vegas weather

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday. They'll be back in the upper 90s — and near triple-digits — on Tuesday.

Watch the full forecast with 13 Action News meteorologists at ktnv.com/weather for a few more details on what to expect from the weather this weekend.