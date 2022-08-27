Las Vegas health experts respond to Medicare ranking of hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Quality medical care is top of mind for Nevadans, but a recent hospital report by the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services is raising concerns.

It gave six of Clark County's 14 major acute care hospitals a one-star out of a possible 5-star rating.

Dr. Christina Madison, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University was born in the Silver State and did her medical training at UMC. She says she's surprised about the ranking.

"Factors that go into play of these ratings and these stars that unfortunately the hospital system doesn't really have much control over," said dr. Madison.

Dr. Madison says people should not be concerned about the quality of care in our valley.

"They should know that there are good hospitals here in town and that they shouldn't just automatically assume that with that low ranking, that means that you should fly somewhere else to get medical care," dr. Madison said.

With the improvement and expansion of our health care system a priority, stakeholders from the medical community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the continuing growth of the Las Vegas Medical District, a 674-acre parcel dedicated to becoming the region's center for medicine. The area is anchored by UMC, and the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Governor Steve Sisolak was on hand to announce the state interim finance committee approved more than 171 million dollars for Nevada public health programs, including 45 million for children's mental health care, and 40 million to UNLV to complete the construction of the district.

"No Nevadan should have to leave the state to get lifesaving care, or to get high-quality care," Sisolak said.