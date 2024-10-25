Las Vegas Halloween maze brings the scares and gives back to local kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Halloween just days away, a unique haunted maze in Las Vegas is drawing thrill-seekers in for scares while also giving back to a cause close to the community.

Owner Nathan Harris says this maze isn’t just another haunted house—he aims to set a new standard for Halloween attractions in the Valley.

“We want to be a lot bigger than a haunted house. We know Universal [Studios] is just around the corner, so we want to set the landmark for what haunting is in Las Vegas,” Harris said.

This year, Harris and his team aren’t only focused on thrills but also on supporting Child Haven Boys and Girls Shelter.

“Some of the kids that come here know they don’t have someone to go with. We provide an environment where they can come in and enjoy the holiday season,” Harris said.

Harris adds that his team aims to deliver a fresh experience each time.

“We try to make it fun every time you come here. Every year is completely different,” he said.

The maze, located at 8665 W Flamingo Rd, Suite 114, is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through Friday, Nov. 1.