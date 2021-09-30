Las Vegas gunsmith and attorney reflect on bump stock proposed legislation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making our communities safe is at the heart of a new proposed piece of legislation that would regulate bump stocks, a device that increases a firearm’s rate of fire. Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV) introduced the bill with hopes to prevent another 1 October shooting from happening.

The bill that was introduced has raised some questions for Brian Clark, the owner of Gun Doctor.

Titus proposed the Closing of The Bump Stock Loophole Act and Clark says he believes this $60 piece of plastic is not the problem.

Regardless of the rules in place, he says criminals will have access to these devices and continue to use them.

“There are going to be criminals and people that will hang on to their bump stock, they are not going to want to pay their $200 tag stamp and do all the proper paperwork, so it’s going to keep the honest people honest but for criminals out there it won’t matter,” said Clark.

This bill would regulate bump stocks like machine guns meaning they would have to be registered under the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. It is one of the strictest forms of regulation.

“I worry about this being a legislation to where what’s next and that’s what most of my customers are worried about,” Clark said.

The proposed legislation aims to prevent another mass shooting from happening again.

Congresswoman Titus’ office sent 13 Action News a statement that said in part:

“Congressional action is critically needed to address this epidemic of gun violence. On behalf of the families of those lost and the survivors of the 1 October massacre, Pulse Nightclub, El Paso, Newtown, parkland, and countless other incidents of gun violence.”

Las Vegas attorney Robert Eglet says these devices should not exist. Without bump stocks, he says a semiautomatic weapon would not have been turned into an automatic weapon.

Eglet says this would not have allowed the 1 October shooter to shoot as many rounds as he did. He says the bump stock company has gone out of business, but they still have the patent.

“At some point that patent will run out and other people would be able to start manufacturing these things in the United States,” Eglet said. “I think it is important that we have this federal legislation to outlaw those.”

Titus’s office said we must take real, commonsense action to prevent future tragedies and make our communities safer.