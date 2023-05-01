Las Vegas group helps women escape abuse and exploitation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Channel 13 is highlighting that community's local leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations making a difference in our valley.

Tricia Kean tells us about Bamboo Bridges, a Las Vegas group advocating for victims of domestic abuse and sex trafficking.

NOT AFRAID

"These scars. You can see it, right? It's physical. Everybody can see it. But the verbal abuse. It's deeper," says Precy May Fabro.

The valley woman isn't afraid anymore.

"It's time to break the silence," says Precy.

Precy says her husband was a mean drunk who one day became violent.

"He hit the beer bottle in my face. He smashed it in my face," says Precy.

Precy admits after that violent attack, it still took years to build the courage to leave her husband. She says she did it with the help of Bamboo Bridges.

"We focus on the healing, the hope, the help," says Minddie Lloyd, Co-Founder of the non-profit organization.

Bamboo Bridges was formed in 2008 to bridge the gap for domestic violence victims like Precy, connecting them to important valley resources providing safety and recovery.

SAFETY & RECOVERY

"A lot of our services are language services, interpretation... We are able to help them, guide them, to assist them with legal services, assist them with temporary shelter," says Lloyd.

Lloyd says it's also the group's mission to help in the fight against sex trafficking.

"And so what we did was we actually walked up and down Spring Mountain and visited and inspected a lot of those massage parlors, women that were working in there," says Lloyd.

Lloyd wants anyone verbally or sexually abused and exploited to understand they're not alone. Bamboo Bridges will help victims work with law enforcement, government agencies, navigate the court system and find safe employment.

NOT ALONE

Precy says she's thankful for Bamboo Bridges and has a message for others, you don't have to be a victim anymore.

"There are people who can help. We should not be scared... Do not be scared. You should not be scared because there's a lot of help," says Precy.