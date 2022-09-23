Las Vegas Greek Food Festival returns for its 49th year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Greek Food Festival is returning for its 49th year.

The festival will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd.

The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The event is known for its delicious food offerings of gyros, spanakopita and baklava, among other popular dishes. They also celebrate with music, dancing and family-friendly fun.

"It happens once a year and it's like all of a sudden you become Greek for the weekend. It's about the food and dancing, but it's also about having a good time and giving back to the community," said John Koutsulis, one of the organizers of the event.

This year’s event will include tours of the Byzantine church, and the Run for Change 26.2-mile fundraising run. All proceeds from the race this year, which kicks off at Tivoli Village, will benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Admission to the event is $10. Active or retired military, first responders and kids ages 12 and under can get it for free.