Las Vegas Grand Prix COO Betsy Fretwell leaving position

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The chief operating officer of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is leaving her position.

"“Over the last several months while serving as the COO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, we developed a solid plan for this year’s race, established clear lines of communication with governing agencies and furthered critical community relationships," said outgoing COO Betsy Fretwell. "With that work in place, it is time for me to return to my prior management consulting practice with C4ward Strategies. I’m confident that I’m leaving the LVGP in a stronger position and wish them every success.”

Fretwell is leaving this position five months after being hired. She had previously served as Las Vegas city manager from 3009 through 2017.

“Betsy has played a critical role for us as we navigate the complexities of a race of this magnitude in Las Vegas," said Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. "She has been instrumental in helping us set the table for a successful race this year. In our inaugural year, my focus was intently on the establishment and operation of the race. I now intend to bring that same energy and attention to the Las Vegas community as a whole, this year and for years to come. We wish Betsy nothing but the best.”

Channel 13 previously spoke with Fretwellregarding the possibility of a lawsuit from local business owners over lost profits.