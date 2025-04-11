Las Vegas food banks brace for impact after federal cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In March 2025, the USDA announced the termination of two major federal programs — the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program and the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. Combined, these programs provided over $1 billion in funding to help schools and food banks purchase fresh food directly from local farmers and producers.

The USDA stated that the cuts were part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reduce federal spending.

Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank, anticipates a shortfall of up to five million pounds of food this year. This reduction affects not only their operations but also the numerous smaller nonprofits they supply across the region.

“We’re looking at a gap of up to five million pounds of food this year. That’s a huge loss for our community,” said Beth Martino, CEO of Three Square. “What’s even more distressing about this is that these particular cuts — the money that would have come into Nevada was actually used to buy from local farms, so we had a lot of local farmers and growers who were relying on these funds and were being paid to grow food that would then be serving the community. Now, they’re also looking at how they’ll make ends meet.”

Organizations like the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, which serves hundreds of meals daily, are preparing for increased demand as the effects of these cuts are expected to be felt throughout the community.

“It’s not just about how much care we can give to our current clients, but also to others who may be losing jobs and seeking help,” said Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

“We’re looking at our campus and how we can build and grow on this property to be able to serve more in our community,” said Alyson Martinez, chief clinical officer for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

How You Can Help

Local food banks are now relying more than ever on community support. Here are some Las Vegas organizations where you can donate or volunteer:

• Three Square Food Bank: Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization. Donate here

• Las Vegas Rescue Mission: Provides meals and shelter to those in need. Support their mission

• The Just One Project: Operates mobile food pantries across Southern Nevada. Get involved

• Catholic Charities – Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry: Offers a variety of food items to individuals and families. Learn more