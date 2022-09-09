Las Vegas first responders climb to the top of The STRAT to honor 9/11 heroes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas first responders will come together this weekend to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11.

The first responders, dressed in full gear, will climb 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Each participant will wear a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter to represent the heroes whose lives were lost.

“We can’t fully experience what they did because they are heroes and they made the ultimate sacrifice, but just to get a little bit of what they went through and and to be able to carry a piece from ground zero, it’s truly an honor," said Cobi Wood, a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Explorer.

