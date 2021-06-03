Las Vegas firefighters respond to 3 hours fires in 4 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the hottest day of the year so far, Las Vegas firefighters were busy all morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to three working house fires in a four-hour span.

The first was at a house near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive.

The second was near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive. While battling that, one firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital.

The third fire was near Charleston Boulevard and 16th Street.

None of the people who live in the houses involved were hurt, authorities say.