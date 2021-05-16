Las Vegas firefighters put out fire at Marquesa Apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says they received a call at about 3:04 p.m. for a fire at 7300 Pirates Cove Rd. at the Marquesa Apartments.

Authorities say they saw smoke coming from an apartment on the 2nd story of one of the buildings.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, LVFR says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

